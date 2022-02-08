Relationships, not wins key to civil society

A nurse in Pastor Mary’s church said of the effort: “It’s things like that that say, ‘Hey, we see you. We know things are tough.’ That’s huge.”

It is fair to ask, in light of all the good reported in our pages, why many feel so pessimistic about the state of where we are as a society.

A hint lies in the story about Pastor Mary. Describing what health care workers face, Meg Pemberton, a geriatric care manager, said: “In 2020, they were heroes.” As frustrations with masks and protests over vaccines erupted, however, people took it out on health care workers. Hence, “in 2021, they became vilified.”

The struggles and challenges we face in this life are real, and finding solutions is never easy. When our approach to these problems shifts, however, from helping others to winning our personal battles, that’s where the vitriol and animosity emerges.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia’s 7th District made this very point in a Feb. 3 interview with The Free Lance–Star. In a wide-ranging discussion about the new district lines, her upcoming campaign and her approach to governance, she talked about how we begin to find our way back to civility.