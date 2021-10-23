FORUM 1: Are President Biden's energy policies good for America? Yes: But he needs to act faster

THE SUMMER of 2021 was a season of climate disasters in the U.S. and worldwide. We saw brutal heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, raging wildfires from California to Siberia, and severe flooding from New York City to Germany to China.

Scientific studies, like the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, confirm that severe climate impacts are already here: a 1 degree Celsius average temperature increase over pre-industrial levels. And unfortunately, those temperatures are rising.

At this point, there’s no real question about what needs to happen. The science is increasingly clear that addressing climate change requires phasing out fossil fuel production and replacing it with something cleaner.

One recent study calculates that we must leave 60 percent of known oil and gas reserves—and 90 percent of known coal reserves—in the ground if we want even a reasonable chance at holding average temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The politics of doing this are, of course, quite difficult. But while our politics may accept half measures and compromises, our climate cannot. Any energy policy must be evaluated within these unforgiving constraints.