FORUM 1: Constitution is reverting to just words on parchment

Knowing our Constitution, even with its flaws, could be wielded for emancipation, Douglass and subsequent movements of the people ended the nation’s original sin of chattel slavery, and continued to fix other founding mistakes, bringing more people under the Constitution’s protection and expanding our democratic society.

We owe gratitude to those who ensured the full promises of liberty and equality were actually written into our national charter, and now we must breathe life into these words.

We do this by investing them with meaning and power, striving to wring from them every drop of hypocrisy, and holding the faithless among us accountable to them.

We do this by telling one another, every day—both as individuals and through our institutions—how our Constitution’s words are supposed to settle disputes about who has power in our society, who in our society may get key resources and, ultimately, what course our nation will take into the future.

What happens, though, when enough people stop caring about the commitments promised by our Constitution?