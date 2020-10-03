FORUM 1: Debate was as bad as it gets

But at the end of the day, this debate was a missed opportunity for Trump. If the polls are to be believed, he’s trailing the former vice president. A draw leaves the current status quo, and with the campaign-from-the-basement strategy Biden has been pursuing thus far, Trump may run out of opportunities to unload on his opponent directly. A missed one may hurt more this cycle than it would have in past elections.

More than for Trump, though, this debate was a missed opportunity for voters who likely would have liked to hear about competing visions on actual policy challenges like education, which has surged to the front of many families’ priority lists due to battles over re-opening, as well as perennial issues like health care reform and immigration.

It’s become a cliche to curse the calendar year, but many Americans are really struggling with the virus’ effects, along with the economic fallout from lockdowns, and millions are watching the urban unrest raging from coast to coast with fear and dismay.

If voters were looking for real answers to the challenges of 2020, they didn’t hear them last Tuesday.