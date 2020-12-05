FORUM 1: Has political polling outlived its usefulness? Yes: These are humbling times for pollsters

As is the case with so many institutions, a lot of the errors can be chalked up to a political monoculture that quickly hardens biased assumptions into groupthink.

Independent pollsters describe being afraid of professional mockery from the big names in the industry as part of what makes it hard to break from consensus. Just one day before the election, The Washington Post ran a sneering column by a Democratic pollster mocking the idea that the “shy Trump voter” might exist.

After a brief dalliance with self-reflection about how they missed the biggest political earthquake since the Cold War, the media launched right into two narratives—first Russian collusion, then that 63 million Americans were irredeemably racist—that conveniently absolved them of the need to understand why Trump won in 2016.

It allowed pollsters, who are steeped in the media world around them, to see 2016 as an anomaly, instead of recognizing that their profession depends on predicting the electorate, and having a little humbleness about their ability to do so in what is clearly an era of political realignment.