FORUM 1: How can America heal after this? Political realignment provides hope for a less polarized future

AMERICA seems deeply divided.

The House of Representatives is

split 222–213 between Democrats and Republicans, meaning just five seats need to flip to put Republicans back in control (two seats are still technically contested, including one won by just six votes).

After the Georgia runoff races, the Senate is now split down the middle, 50–50. Half the country, as in 2016, appears to believe the presidential election was stolen from their preferred candidate. It appears as if polarization is here to stay.

Or maybe not. A careful look at underlying shifts in support among the parties suggests that America is in the middle of a political realignment. The process has yet to play out, but when it does, it is likely that neither the MAGA wing of the Republican Party nor the democratic-socialist wing of the Democratic Party will be calling the shots.

That’s because while these two factions may appear dominant in American politics today, there are other factions still looking for a political home in our two-party system.