FORUM 1: How did the U.S. Supreme Court do during its 2020-21 term? I'd give latest term an overall 'B'

In election law, the court gets an “A”. In Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, it upheld two of Arizona’s election integrity laws.

The first prevents counting provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct, and the second prevents ballot harvesting by allowing only certain people, like family and caregivers, to send in someone else’s mail-in ballot.

The opinion will likely prevent Democrats from using the courts to block every election integrity law they don’t like. To prevail in such suits, they will now have to present evidence that an election law has a real discriminatory effect on minority voters. Alarmist language simply won’t be enough. That’s a victory for the integrity of our elections.

The Obamacare case, however, was a disappointment. On that score, the court gets a “D”.

The court held that state challengers to the law lacked standing to sue. In other words, regardless of the merits of their claim, the courthouse doors are closed to them.

It was a disappointing opinion because it looked like an unprincipled way to dodge the politically fraught merits. The court ought to apply its rules consistently and confront politically fraught issues if that is where its rules lead.