FORUM 1: How will Donald Trump be remembered in the history books? Legacy will include his ideological turn

An unlikely Jacksonian disciple, Trump blazed a similar populist cultural path. His use of Twitter and new media skillfully bypassed gatekeeping elites. Inspiring his supporters to consume the facts they chose and create an individualized objective reality premised upon those “truths,” the president authored a decisive cultural turn.

Cheering a populist revolt against Hollywood titans and Wall Street and K Street elites, the president made it chic and acceptable for large swaths of voters to unapologetically live and vote according to Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts.” While history shows us that populist upheavals against the gatekeepers are undoubtedly democratic and profoundly American, had that been the sum of Trump’s movement, historians would write a very different—nay heroic—narrative.

Sadly, with no principle beyond self-enrichment and aggrandizement, Trump’s revolt knew no moral bounds.

The president’s enduring historical legacy will not be a yin-and-yang, double-edge sword. Yes, he inspired a populist backlash against elites and a conventional wisdom that merited reconsideration. But Trump’s movement was a nihilist revolt without moral content or democratic aim. A populist movement with rebellion as its sole terminus, Trumpism will forever be defined by the Jan. 6 insurrection.