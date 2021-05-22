FORUM 1: Is it too early to compare Joe Biden to past presidents? Yes: But Biden has an opportunity for greatness

As we compare this set of accomplishments to other historic presidential achievements, the common thread is the sense of urgency—the idea that from crisis comes opportunity, which must be seized before it dissipates.

There is a recognition that this is no time to be cautious, and instead it’s the time to use quick successes to build belief in government and, by so doing, make still greater leaps on policy.

Whether or not Biden earns his slot in the history books with LBJ and FDR may depend upon his next moves, and whether he can keep the momentum going. His administration and the evenly-split Congress face tough challenges around the passage of his next two economic and recovery plans, as well as the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to fix our democracy.

These are two areas where, for the good of the nation, Biden simply cannot fail and must continue to build his legacy in the mold of previous great leaders.

His ambition is certainly meeting the moment, and the public is calling out for the reforms he has outlined: from more child assistance, to education investments, to physical infrastructure improvements, to green jobs, to fixing our democracy—including protecting voting rights, getting money out of politics and strengthening ethics.