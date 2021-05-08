FORUM 1: Is President Biden's American Jobs Plan good for U.S. workers? Yes: It's a once-in-a-generation investment

That means creating a new generation of good-paying union jobs that guarantee America’s workers family-sustaining wages, quality health care and retirement security that we’ve earned. And it means tackling the climate injustice, racial injustice and economic injustice that disproportionately hurt working people while benefiting the elite few.

The American Jobs Plan is poised to do exactly that, creating good union jobs by rebuilding our country’s capacity to provide for its people—from fixing our roads and modernizing our energy grid to educating our kids and caring for our retirees.

However, investments alone are far from sufficient. In order to shift the balance of power in favor of working people, we need to rewrite the fundamental rules of the economy. That’s why President Biden called on Congress to strengthen our freedom to organize on the job by finally passing the PRO Act.

More than any of his recent predecessors, Biden understands that unionism is our single best tool for building a fairer economy and a more just society. With a union card in our pocket, workers enjoy higher pay, better benefits and safer workplaces.