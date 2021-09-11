FORUM 1: Is the U.S. Constitution still relevant in the 21st century? Yes: Document keeps government stable

This feeds into our governing institutions, particularly the Congress and the presidency. Instead of elected officials incentivized to develop a national consensus to deal with the issues the country faces, and to run on their record of having addressed these problems, they are driven to promote an agenda that can only be put in place when one party controls both houses of Congress and the Oval Office.

It’s the electoral equivalent of the children’s game of “capture the flag.” It’s all- or-nothing politics, with the result that senators filibuster to stop the other side from enacting legislation; congressmen ignore their own budget rules to pass massive spending bills; and presidents use executive orders to enact policies that should be the prerogative of the Congress.

None of this is inevitable—nor is it tied directly to the Constitution.

Over the years, the political parties have changed how candidates are chosen. Over the years, Congress has changed how it operates internally, giving more sway to leadership but less to the more deliberative work of the committees.