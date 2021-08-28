FORUM 1: Is there any way to stop the onslaught of robocalls? Yes: Government must do more

CONGRESS created the “Do Not Call” Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still the robocalls kept coming.
The Federal Trade Commission outlawed robocalls outright in 2009, and yet they kept coming—by the billions.
Samsung, Apple, LG and other smartphone manufacturers created call-block features, but spammers outwit them by using cheap computer programs that scramble the digits to produce phony incoming numbers.
There is no doubt that the registry has been somewhat effective. Since I added my phone number, the number of robocalls dropped. Yet I still get many unwanted calls.
Americans receive more than 3 billion robocalls a month—three times the amount they received six years ago.
The “Do Not Call” Registry is an institutional form of the Dutch boy from the 1865 American novel “Hans Brinker” who stood all night in freezing cold with his finger plugging a hole in the dike.
Hans saved his country, but the registry has not saved us from robocalls.
The FTC, which oversees the registry, says it contains 221 million phone numbers. On the surface, that sounds good. Yet the list has not been purged, so many of the old numbers are either out of service or belong to different users than those who originally registered them.
A bigger problem is the FTC’s paltry enforcement. Instead of “aggressive legal action” against violators of the ban on unsolicited calls, it has brought a mere 153 enforcement actions—for an average of 8.5 per year.
While those suits have recovered $292 million in civil penalties or restitution, you don’t have to be a math whiz to realize that the chances of violators being punished are almost nil.
The FTC’s entire annual budget is $308 million. Tasked with big-ticket responsibilities ranging from overseeing bankruptcy claims to enforcing antitrust laws, oversight of the “Do Not Call” Registry is a relatively small part of its portfolio.
The single most compelling statistic for arguing in favor of stronger federal action against robocalls is this: The FTC receives 19,000 complaints a day—from people whose numbers are already on the registry, and 78 percent of the complaints are about robocalls.
With the government already spending trillions of dollars on controlling the coronavirus pandemic, fighting climate change, and combatting terrorism, it’s unrealistic to ask lawmakers to give the FTC the huge amounts of increased funding that would be necessary to really clamp down on robocalls.
Also unrealistic is the advice doled out by the FTC and various consumer groups, such as the warning to answer calls only from numbers you recognize. As a journalist, I get calls from hundreds of sources. Many use numbers I simply don’t know or are different from those I used for my initial outreach.
We can’t possibly memorize all the numbers in our personal databases. When I’m on deadline waiting for an important source or two to return a call, I can’t afford to ignore those that come from unknown numbers.
Simple logic dictates that my peers in other fields face the same constraints, from lawyers working a case to businesspeople negotiating a deal.
What if it’s your kid calling on a friend’s cellphone because his or her device has died or temporarily been lost? Would you want to miss such a call after a car accident?
Instead of trying to improve the registry, Congress should consider going after some of the root causes of this digital pestilence by putting data brokers out of business. These firms make huge profits by selling our phone numbers and other personal information to a host of companies, from insurance firms and car-warranty peddlers to even charities doing good work.
The sale of our personal data should be illegal without our express permission. And such a ban must close the huge loophole that has opened with the fairly recent requirement for website hosts to get our permission to collect the computer “cookies” that track our internet itineraries. Many web hosts have turned this requirement into an ironic farce: If you don’t allow them to collect cookies, you can’t use the site.
We unwittingly give some companies permission to sell our data in small print that no one ever reads. Firms must be required to get our explicit permission through clear, bold and large solicitations—and we shouldn’t be blocked from doing digital business with them if we say no. Congress should also ban the use of ANI—Automatic Number Identification—systems that capture, store and sell our phone numbers when we dial 800 or other toll-free numbers.
The “Do Not Call” Registry is a good weapon against robocalls, but it’s not enough. Congress must expand our arsenal to match the firepower that telephonic cheats, swindlers and other scam artists use to disrupt our already harried lives.
James Rosen is a longtime Washington correspondent. He wrote this commentary for InsideSources.com.