FORUM 1: Is there any way to stop the onslaught of robocalls? Yes: Government must do more

We can’t possibly memorize all the numbers in our personal databases. When I’m on deadline waiting for an important source or two to return a call, I can’t afford to ignore those that come from unknown numbers.

Simple logic dictates that my peers in other fields face the same constraints, from lawyers working a case to businesspeople negotiating a deal.

What if it’s your kid calling on a friend’s cellphone because his or her device has died or temporarily been lost? Would you want to miss such a call after a car accident?

Instead of trying to improve the registry, Congress should consider going after some of the root causes of this digital pestilence by putting data brokers out of business. These firms make huge profits by selling our phone numbers and other personal information to a host of companies, from insurance firms and car-warranty peddlers to even charities doing good work.

The sale of our personal data should be illegal without our express permission. And such a ban must close the huge loophole that has opened with the fairly recent requirement for website hosts to get our permission to collect the computer “cookies” that track our internet itineraries. Many web hosts have turned this requirement into an ironic farce: If you don’t allow them to collect cookies, you can’t use the site.