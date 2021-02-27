FORUM 1: Let money in pocket match values in heart

Harriet Tubman’s indomitable spirit, tenacity and passion for justice is uplifted by today’s grassroots activists, who heed the advice of the escaped slave and abolitionist who was considered the “Moses” of her time:

“If you hear the dogs, keep going. If you see the torches in the woods, keep going. If there’s shouting after you, keep going. Don’t ever stop. Keep going. If you want a taste of freedom, keep going.”

Words like these, and bravery like hers, inspire generations of intersectional feminists as they strengthen the resolve of their elders. For example, Shirley Chisholm was a member of the Harriet Tubman Society at Brooklyn College, where she said she learned about “White oppression, Black racial consciousness and Black pride.”

Chisholm said that Harriet Tubman gave her resolve on the campaign trail, along with Sojourner Truth. “A lot of this hostility,” she said, “is because I’m a woman. … I can understand when I read about Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. And I say to myself, if those two little old Black women had to go through what they did, well maybe I, too, better try to be strong.”

Is our nation finally going to commit to racial justice and gender equality? Yes or no?

If the answer is yes, we need Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Christian F. Nunes is the president of the National Organization for Women. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.