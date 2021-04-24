FORUM 1: Should a mileage fee replace the federal gas tax? It's the best way to finance roads, discourage driving

MOVING AWAY from a gas tax as we move to electric cars is a common- sense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.

If we had relied on a tax on hay to fund road maintenance in the days of horse-drawn carriages, we obviously would need to make a change as we moved to gas-powered cars. It is the same now as we move away from gas to electric vehicles.

Applying this logic, reports in the media say the Biden administration is considering replacing the federal gas tax with a per-mile charge. It would also look to push states in the same direction. (Roughly 60 percent of the gas tax is levied at the state level.)

The logic of this shift is simple. If we continue to allow gas taxes to fund road repairs and improvements, we will see large shortfalls in revenue as people shift to electric cars.

Since electric cars do just as much damage to roads as gas-powered cars, we will still need to spend just as much on maintaining our roads in a world with electric cars as we do today.

Also, as long as most of the electricity is still coming from fossil fuels, we should want the tax to discourage driving in general, regardless of whether people have gas or electric cars.