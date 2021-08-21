FORUM 1: Should breed-specific laws restrict or ban put bulls? Laws protect them from abuse

Pit bulls are the No. 1 breed admitted to many animal shelters, and countless others eke out an existence on the streets. Some 70 million homeless companion animals are struggling to survive on any given day in the United States, so why breed more dogs of any kind?

PETA’s mobile veterinary clinics sterilize pit bulls free of charge—1,797 just since the beginning of 2020. But we can’t fix this national crisis alone. Communities must act by passing meaningful animal-care laws.

Restricting and regulating ownership of pit bulls protects dogs like Star and Storm by keeping them out of the clutches of people who seek them out specifically to exploit and abuse them.

People who cry discrimination should ask themselves whether they care about the animals’ best interests, their own selfish desire to possess a certain type of dog, or a misguided sense of “justice” that has harmful and even deadly consequences for the dogs they claim to love.

Not all pit bulls are abused, and the lucky ones who are cared for by loving and responsible guardians should be allowed to live out their lives with their families. PETA has always supported laws that grandfather in pit bulls who are sterilized, kept indoors and treated as individuals, not security systems or status symbols.