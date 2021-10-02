FORUM 1: Should charter schools run by for-profits receive federal funds? Yes: All charters are public schools

CHARTER schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools because it is misleading.

It is true that about 10 percent of these student-centered, tuition-free, innovative public schools contract with companies for management functions. That does not make the schools themselves “for-profit” entities.

Many have questioned whether a public charter school that contracts with a management company should receive federal funding. To that, we say the answer is clear: Charter school students are public school students and deserve fair access to federally funded programs that are intended to support them.

A student with a disability is entitled to a free and appropriate education under federal law, regardless of the tax designation of the company that provides human resources support, accounting services, or facility management for their public school. The same is true for students who come from low-income families and are entitled to Title I funding.