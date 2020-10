FORUM 1: Should Election Day be declared a national holiday? Yes: But other reforms are needed

AMERICANS should have options

to vote in a secure and accessible

way. One possibility many have raised is making Election Day a national federal holiday. While giving Americans a day devoted to voting is a good idea, it must also be coupled with other election reforms to make sure no one is left out of the political process.

The fact that we hold elections on Tuesdays, when many people are at work or in school, is a problem for too many voters. A 2017 Pew study found that nearly 16 percent of registered voters who did not vote in the 2016 election reported that they did not cast a ballot because of being too busy, a conflicting schedule, or inconvenient hours or polling places.

Sixteen percent may not seem like a lot, but it represents tens of millions of potential voters who were not able to make their voice heard because of the timing of the election.

Making Election Day a holiday is not a new idea. In fact, many companies have already started to give their employees Election Day off, including Best Buy, Gap, Nike and Visa.