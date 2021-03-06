FORUM 1: Should Facebook Oversight Board permanently suspend Trump? Yes: FB was key to Trump insurrection

Over the coming weeks, he unleashed more than 760 Facebook posts in an attempt to delegitimize the election.

After the election, Trump removed himself from the public spotlight, appearing in public and on camera 28 times in the 65 days—practically invisible for a sitting president. However, while the president was absent from the public eye, he was attempting a coup online: using his Facebook page, in addition to his Twitter account, to promote relentlessly his big lie of the stolen election.

His Facebook posts included frequent lies that the election was stolen and promotion of the infamous Jan. 6 rally itself. Perhaps most shocking was a Facebook post attacking Vice President Mike Pence, which went up while he and his family were being evacuated from the Senate only 100 feet away from a violent mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

In fact, when the impeachment brief filed by the House cited 29 of Trump’s tweets, 25 of those tweets also appeared in an almost identical form on his Facebook page.

Together, all of these factors show that Trump’s Facebook page was an essential tool in his attempts to delegitimize the election, gather the crowd on Jan. 6, and encourage them to violence while they were still in the building.