FORUM 1: Should foster care agencies be allowed to exclude LGBTQ families? Yes: Court should protect agencies' religious freedom

Philadelphia made exceptions to other categories of its non-discrimination policy, including race and disability, but refused to accommodate the religious beliefs of CSS.

City officials tartly informed CSS that “it’s not 100 years ago,” but the traditional teachings of the Catholic Church are also what enables CSS to serve its members, who are three times as likely to adopt as the average American.

Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms–Busch, the two African American Catholic foster moms who filed the case against Philadelphia, credited both their faith and CSS with giving them the courage and strength to foster more than 40 children.

Not a single same-sex couple approached CSS for certification or complained about them. This was not lost on the court.

Justice Stephen Breyer said that what is “bothering me a lot” about the case is “that no family has ever been turned down by this agency—indeed has never applied,” but the city still tried to shut them down.

Justice Samuel Alito pressed the city to acknowledge that the core of the conflict was a disagreement by adults over same-sex marriage, not an effort to increase pools of parents for foster children.