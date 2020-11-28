FORUM 1: Should President Trump concede before his legal challenges are heard? He won't, so GOP leaders should say so

With these efforts flailing, Trump has resorted to more eccentric tactics. In Pennsylvania, his team asked a judge to effectively invalidate the election and let the state’s Republican legislators decide among themselves who should be president. The judge, a Republican member of the Federalist Society, dismissed the suit.

In Michigan, Trump has insinuated himself into the otherwise routine process of certifying results, and even invited two of the state’s lawmakers to the White House to press his case, as though the entire edifice of American democracy should rest on the outcome of chats between the president and a handful of state officials.

As this circus rolls on, Trump’s legal team continues to allege that he was the victim of a wayward vote-counting algorithm, improbable ballot-tampering schemes and vast global conspiracies orchestrated by Venezuela and the Clinton Foundation. Despite a complete absence of proof for these claims, this effort is working in at least one sense, thanks in no small part to partisan media outlets that amplify them: More than three-quarters of Trump’s supporters now think Biden won due to fraud.