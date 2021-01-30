FORUM 1: Should Section 230 of the Commuiications Decency Act be revoked? Yes: Before we lose our democracy

So revoking Section 230 will likely not be as impactful as its proponents wish or its critics fear. The next step involves recognizing that these Silicon Valley companies are creating the new 21st-century infrastructure of the digital age, requiring a whole new business model.

The Biden administration should treat these companies more like investor-owned utilities, as the U.S. previously did with telephone, railroad and power companies. (Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has suggested such an approach.)

As utilities, they would be guided by a digital license—just like traditional brick-and-mortar companies must apply for various licenses and permits—that defines the rules and regulations of the business model according to a “duty of care” obligation, a kind of Hippocratic oath that says “first, do no harm.”

One abuse that is ripe for stricter rules is “data grabs” of users’ personal info. These companies never asked for permission to start sucking up our private data, or to track our physical locations, or mass collect every “like,” “share” and “follow” into psychographic profiles of each user that can be targeted and manipulated by advertisers and bad political actors.

The platforms started that sneaky practice secretly, forging their destructive brand of “surveillance capitalism.”