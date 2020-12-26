FORUM 1: Should the Biden administration cancel $1.6 trillion in student debt? Yes: It would narrow wealth gap and stimulate economy

Opponents of student debt cancellation claim it would be a windfall for the most privileged, like doctors and lawyers, who hold a lot of student debt. But the data show the exact opposite. Those with the least debt are more likely to default on their loans.

For example, a person who left school before getting a degree because they couldn’t afford to continue their schooling, or had too many family obligations, is still on the hook to repay their loans. Without a degree, those students often take low-wage jobs that make it impossible to afford repaying loans for a degree they never received.

Canceling student debt means that families will have more money to meet their basic needs, afford a car or save for retirement. Plus, it would allow those who have deferred getting married and having children an opportunity to do so.

A recent study showed that millennials are spending less than previous generations because they are poorer. One of many reasons for that lack of personal wealth: the weight of student loans.

Other opponents argue that it would cost too much to cancel student debt. According to recent analysis, the federal government stands to lose $435 billion of the $1.37 trillion of its student loan portfolio—meaning millions of people will default on those loans, endangering their personal credit histories.