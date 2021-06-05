FORUM 1: Should the government ban menthol cigarettes? Yes: Flavors lure smokers into lifetime addiction

Nearly all adults who smoke are addicted before the age of 25. Eliminating these products will make it more difficult for the industry to lure kids into a lifetime of addiction and will prevent premature death.

While we work to remove these products from the market, tobacco cessation must be prioritized. Removing menthol from cigarettes and all flavors from all cigars will encourage adults to quit. We must also ensure these individuals have access to proven cessation services to improve the likelihood of successfully quitting.

ACS CAN is working with federal and state lawmakers to ensure all FDA-approved cessation medications and counseling are covered in Medicaid and to adequately fund tobacco control programs.

The evidence that menthol is a serious public health threat is overwhelming. The research on youth use of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is well documented. Big Tobacco’s use of both to target Black communities and youth to addict them to products that are the top contributor to the leading cancer killer—lung cancer—must be stopped.

FDA’s announcement to prohibit menthol flavors in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars is a step in the right direction. ACS CAN urges FDA to swiftly finalize these changes and will continue to work with federal, state and local lawmakers to remove all flavors from all tobacco products and increase access to proven cessation services to help lessen health disparities and reduce suffering and death from cancer.

Lisa Lacasse is president of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.