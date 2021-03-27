FORUM 1: Should the Senate filibuster be abolished? Yes: Get rid of this accidental norm

The For the People Act would establish automatic voter registration, make voting by mail and early voting easy, ban gerrymandering and enhance election security. The legislation would enhance transparency of money in politics and replace the corrupting system of special-interest financing of elections with a small-donor matching program to reduce the role of Big Money in elections.

It would strengthen governmental ethics by applying the conflict-of-interest rules all the way up the government hierarchy, including the president and vice president, and empower the Office of Government Ethics to enforce these rules, and much more. In short, the For the People Act is the cure to the ills of government for which we have all been waiting.

But the dysfunction caused by the filibuster could strangle much of the Democratic majority’s legislative agenda in the 117th Congress. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that he will filibuster these democracy reforms to the death.

The filibuster, as it currently stands, is the single greatest obstacle to protecting us from voting access attacks happening at the state level, restoring election integrity and reining in special interest control over our government. This is reason enough to end the filibuster as we know it.