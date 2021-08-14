FORUM 1: Should the U.S. allow more legal immigrants to enter the country? Yes: Expansion will boost the economy

A DEARTH of workers is slowing

our recovery from the economic

devastation wrought by COVID-19. Overly large unemployment insurance checks, an expanded welfare state, and immigration restrictions have reduced the supply of willing workers.

There are 9.2 million job openings nationwide and 9.3 million people unemployed. As a result, employers are hiking prices faster than wages and the economy is recovering at a slower pace than it should.

Expanding legal immigration is one way to help. Immigrants will fill vacant jobs and create additional job opportunities for native-born Americans, speeding up the economic recovery in the process.

In the parlance of economics, immigrants increase both the supply and demand sides of the economy, which is accomplished in several ways. For example, immigrants are about twice as likely to start a business as native-born Americans are, according to the Kauffman Foundation. They at least employ themselves and, in some cases, others too.

In fact, 45 percent of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants and their children, even though they make up a quarter of the U.S. population. And just about every big and successful business started out as a small one.