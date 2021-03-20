FORUM 1: Should the U.S. Constitution be updated for modern times? Yes: Or we'll lose our democracy

The Electoral College system, which elects presidents by a convoluted process favoring smaller, more conservative states, allowed both Donald Trump and George W. Bush to win the White House despite losing the popular vote. The consequences include everything from the Iraq War under Bush to the disastrous U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic under Trump.

It’s increasingly difficult for voters to repudiate leaders for failures like these. Despite losing the popular vote by nearly 7 million in 2020—more than twice his popular vote defeat in 2016—President Trump came within just 40,000 votes in three states of being reelected by the Electoral College.

The same system badly warps the Senate. Republican senators haven’t represented more Americans or won more votes than Democrats in well over two decades, yet they’ve controlled the body for most of that time.

During the worst of the pandemic, the GOP-led Senate repeatedly refused more generous relief measures that might have eased pandemic suffering. Over the years they also shot down immensely popular legislation on gun control, immigration reform and environmental protection.

Even now, in a 50–50 Senate, Democrats are extremely constrained by the fact that Republicans representing 40 million fewer Americans can outvote them.