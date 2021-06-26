FORUM 1: Should the U.S. provide everyone a universal basic income? Yes: Growing urgency for permanent safety net

For that, I can thank President Joe Biden.

Several months later, I received Biden’s letter congratulating Congress for passing the American Rescue Plan, which he wrote would “help get millions of Americans through this crisis.”

Biden noted in his official missive that alongside the $1,400 direct deposit, the American Rescue Plan also included aid for small businesses and expanded tax credits for individuals and families.

“When I took office, I promised the American people that help was on its way. The American Rescue Act makes good on that promise,” Biden wrote. He then confides, like a personal whispered aside to every cash-strapped recipient, “I want to be sure you receive all the benefits you are entitled to.”

He ended with a kind of triumphant flourish, looking forward to a brighter future, which we have all heard before but that I find I still need to hear, like an “Amen” after a sermon: “I truly believe there is nothing we can’t do as a nation, as long as we do it together.”

I agree that the policies enacted under the American Rescue Act spared millions of lives from immediate catastrophe. But I still don’t believe we’re fulfilling the mandate of a nation “where there is nothing we can’t do” with these short-term solutions.