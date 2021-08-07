FORUM 1: Should the U.S. return to the gold standard? Let gold compete with dollars

IN MANY gyms, there is a punching bag in the corner. When someone feels frustrated or wants to show off, he can hit it. The gold standard is the punching bag in the economists’ gym.

In the accompanying op-ed, David Beckworth and Patrick Horan argue, “A new gold standard would do much more harm than good.” They posit that we should not return to the currency price-fixing scheme of 1944–71. They are convincing, but unfortunately, they knocked down a straw man.

The authors concede that the pre-1913 gold coin standard worked well. And then they dismiss it, because people want a vast welfare state and central banks want to keep their power.

Do they? Maybe, but the gold standard should not be dismissed so lightly.

Beckworth and Horan propose that the central bank should push the levers and turn the knobs of monetary policy to engineer the right amount of growth. Who determines the right amount of growth, not to mention the right means of achieving it?

Consider the Soviet experiment in central planning of wheat. Sounds simple: plant seeds, wait for sun and rain, then harvest and distribute. But this experiment failed horribly and caused millions to starve to death.