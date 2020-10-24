FORUM 1: Should U.S. Supreme Court justices have term limits? Yes: Founders never intended decades-long tenure

MAYBE NO one is above the law, but unfortunately in our democracy of more than 330 million people, the vagaries of a few individuals’ mortality determines the law.

Following the passing of 87-year-old liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier this month—and with Republican control of the Senate and the presidency, it is expected that the court—and the law—will lurch right. Had conservative Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in 2014 when Democrats controlled the Senate, and not in 2016, the court and the law would have swung left.

This very likely is not what our Founders intended when writing the framework of our judiciary into existence in 1787. Their primary goal was to foster judicial independence, not longevity. Their aim was most certainly not to turn over constitutional disputes to the actuarial tables.

Luckily, more Americans are beginning to reconsider lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. As they do, it’s worth noting that the Constitution’s text only implies life tenure on the high court—never actually using the word “life,” nor referencing any length of service in particular.