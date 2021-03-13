FORUM 1: Texas blackouts a preview of Biden's energy agenda

Nonetheless, Biden has decreed a goal for the nation of eliminating carbon-dioxide emissions produced by burning coal, oil, and natural gas from the electrical sector by 2035.

In 14 years, all the coal and natural gas plants must be replaced by wind and solar. Nuclear isn’t an option because opposition from environmental pressure groups means that it takes more than a decade to build one new plant.

The other solution being peddled is battery storage. The amount of battery storage required to provide sufficient backup power to unreliable sources would cost tens of trillions of dollars, so that’s not viable either.

But Biden’s 2035 target is only halfway to climate nirvana. By 2050, the entire economy must be powered by sources that don’t produce carbon dioxide. That will require an all-electric vehicle fleet and replacing natural gas and heating oil for heating buildings with electricity.

The electricity required to charge all those car batteries and heat all those homes will necessitate twice as much renewable power as would be needed to power today’s grid.