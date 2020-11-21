FORUM 1: Voters, not judges, decide the winner

DURING the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump acknowledged that litigation was a “tactic” that had proven “successful” for him and his businesses over the years. A contemporary review of Trump’s legal filings concluded that before entering the White House, the president often turned to the courts “to distance himself from failures and to place responsibility on others.”

Now, after most media outlets have called the 2020 race for former Vice President Joe Biden, the president is using the same litigation playbook that has served him well in the past.

His legal team has filed a slew of lawsuits across the country, alleging a number of dubious allegations under the guise that the president did not lose re-election—fairly, at least.

But unlike the days of suing casino patrons and distancing himself from poor investments, Trump’s post-election suits have not served him well, and the current spree of litigation has made it clear that judges are not eager to have their courtrooms contribute to political PR campaigns.

The Trump campaign’s legal bender has focused on some of the tightest state races, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Many of these legal disputes, though, would do little to change the ultimate result.