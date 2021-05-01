FORUM 1: What's the biggest problem facing the news media today? Many Americans just don't trust the media

The study found that then-President Donald Trump’s executive order to examine how social media sites could be held liable for bias was supported by 46 percent of independents and just 16 percent of Democrats.

This vast discrepancy in how Republicans and Democrats view social media bias suggests that news organizations should think carefully about how their partnerships with tech firms lead some audiences to feel they are being treated unfairly.

Part of the media’s value gaps can be explained by data from Pew Research, which in 2004 surveyed more than 500 reporters and editors: 34 percent of those in the national media identified as liberal, but only 7 percent as conservative. This contrasted with the 20 percent of the general public who described themselves as liberal and 33 percent as conservative.

A 2014 survey by Indiana University found that only 7.1 percent of journalists called themselves Republicans, but 28.1 percent self-identified as Democrats. Are most journalists aware of this lopsided worldview among their ranks?

Part of journalists’ blind spots could stem from what another Pew study found: Americans from the Midwest and South—which generally have more conservative social mores—are severely underrepresented in online journalism.