FORUM 1: Why don't some Americans trust public health officials on COVID vaccinations? Fauci, Walensky haven't been candid with them

Another is that withholding the truth can also cause counterproductive reactions. Public health experts and government officials want Americans to be vaccinated; letting them know that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is low afterward would strengthen their motivation to get the shots.

But the biggest risk is that distrust of the public will be repaid by distrust from the public. And there is some evidence that this has happened.

Trust in the CDC fell by 16 points between the spring and fall of 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s polling. In the Economist/YouGov’s polling, distrust of the CDC among Republicans rose from 32 percent last summer to 48 percent in March. Distrust of Fauci has jumped, too. That increase was again concentrated among Republicans, 63 percent of whom lack confidence in his medical advice.

Republican officials, especially former President Donald Trump, have done a lot to move those numbers. But missteps like the 180 on masks surely contributed to the trends, too, making it easier for Trump to sow doubt.

That doubt is now an obstacle to ending the COVID pandemic. Among those Americans with no plans for vaccination, majorities do not trust either Fauci or the CDC. The credibility of public health as an enterprise may well be weaker, too, when we face the next deadly contagion.