FORUM 1: Wildfires are a climate-driven catastrophe

When it was all said and done, the fire destroyed much of the small towns of Talent and Phoenix, and burned into Medford. More than 1,700 homes and businesses burned.

So what can we learn from this unprecedented climate-driven catastrophe? A lot, it turns out:

As the winds picked up, electric utilities were forced to turn off the power in Talent to avoid sparking more fires.

Our organization, along with others, set up mobile charging stations where displaced families could charge electronics, enabling them to let frightened friends and family know that they were safe.

Now our team is collecting and distributing emergency supplies—water, tents, N95 masks and more—to people who lost everything to the fires.

In a world of more extreme weather, locally owned, resilient power systems driven by clean energy will be key to picking up the pieces after a disaster. Homes and community centers with rooftop solar and batteries don’t have to wait for power lines to be repaired.

Talent has a commitment to reach 100 percent clean energy by 2030 and has one of the most aggressive clean energy action plans in the state.