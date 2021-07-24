FORUM 1: Will Tokyo Games be Olympic dream or COVID nightmare? Organizers are just following the science

Additionally, anyone arriving in Japan for the Olympics must show proof of two negative COVID-19 tests on two separate days within 96 hours of departure and at the airport on arrival.

To facilitate contact tracing and limit movement, participants must submit an “Activity Plan” that details all planned and possible destinations for the first 14 days in Japan and download two smartphone apps that record daily health checks and notify participants of potential contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Although cases can still slip through these precautions, these measures should catch most cases and minimize the virus’ spread.

The reality is that COVID-19 is not going to disappear. Even after the large- scale surges stop occurring, there will be smaller outbreaks to contend with for many years to come. Because of this, we have to learn to live with COVID-19 as best as possible.

The so-called “Swiss cheese model” of pandemic defense is one way to accomplish this. The Swiss cheese model demonstrates how, although no one method perfectly prevents infections, when you combine multiple methods, there are fewer “holes” for the virus to slip through and cause new cases.