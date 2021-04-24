FORUM 2: A flat rate will keep mileage fee fair for all drivers

IT’S PLAIN that the federal gas tax is past its sell-by date. Originally introduced as a fair way for automobile drivers to pay for the upkeep of the roads they use, it has become less fair as rich people buy hybrid and electric vehicles.

Instead of bailouts, the gas tax needs replacing.

A system of mileage-based user fees, where people pay depending on how many miles they drive, makes sense.

However, some people think the fee needs to be different depending on how many emissions your vehicle puts out. That doesn’t make sense, and it repeats the mistakes of the current gas tax.

The gas tax was fair because it was based on a simple principle: user pays, user benefits. Before the gas tax, all taxpayers paid for the upkeep of roads and the building new ones. But this was particularly unfair to the poorest people who could not afford a car.

The creation of the Highway Trust Fund in 1956, and the introduction of the gas tax to pay for it, switched the burden to the people who used roads and highways. The more you used the roads, and the more gas you used, the more you paid for their maintenance and the creation of new roads.