FORUM 2: As worst president in U.S. history

DONALD Trump will be remembered as the worst president in American history. His legacy includes overseeing the most corrupt administration; enabling the grandest handover of policymaking to corporations of all time; exhibiting the most overt and vicious racism and anti-immigrant xenophobia of any administration in modern times; plunging the United States into an economic crisis due to mismanagement of the pandemic; and rushing the globe toward climate catastrophe at the exact moment when the world needed the U.S. to pivot away from fossil fuel reliance.

The defining failure of Trump’s disastrous presidency will be the coronavirus pandemic, which would have posed a great challenge to any president. Unfortunately, the country had the worst possible president in office at the worst possible time.

As a result of Trump’s epic failures, more than 400,000 Americans have already perished from the pandemic—and the number is expected to surge in coming months, with the Biden administration rushing to contain an utterly out-of-control virus supercharged by Trump’s incompetence.