FORUM 2: Biden faces a perilous congressional roadmap

IF YOU thought 2020 was a surprising year, 2021 will give it a run for its money.

As President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House with narrow control in both legislative chambers, his entire legislative agenda hinges on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can balance the differences between moderate and progressive Democrats, and how incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can keep his Democratic caucus unified while appealing to moderate Republicans.

Given the minuscule margin of error, soon-to-be President Biden must choose policies that advance his campaign promise of “Build Back Better” wisely in order to garner bipartisan Senate support, appeal to House progressives, and line up more wins for the 2022 midterms.

Here are four priorities for 2021 that will likely gain the most bipartisan consensus and the least Democratic drama:

Impeachment: Impeaching the same president twice is unprecedented. But the House Democrats have issued articles of impeachment—in line with what most Americans support. According to the latest polls, 56 percent of the public hold President Trump responsible for the insurrection on the Capitol, and 52 percent say Trump should be removed from office.