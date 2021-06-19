FORUM 2: Bipartisanship takes political courage

PRESIDENT Joe Biden promised a new era of bipartisanship when he was elected, telling the media in December that “the nation’s looking for us to be united, much more united.”

But as any plain observer of the nation’s politics can see, partisan tensions are still sky high.

Bipartisanship isn’t quite dead yet, but a major way that both parties could earn voters’ trust is if they worked together to tackle soaring federal debt and deficits. This may seem counterintuitive, given that the Biden administration has been pointing to strong support in public polls for its big-spending plans.

But record levels of federal spending and the budget deficit remain of great concern to voters, and that fact hasn’t changed for a decade.

Gallup most recently reported that nearly half of voters worry a “great deal” about federal spending and the budget deficit. An additional 28 percent worry a “fair amount,” meaning that more than three-quarters of voters are at least somewhat worried.

These numbers are down from the public worry in 2011 (when 87 percent were worried a “great deal” or a “fair amount”), but they are high enough that lawmakers should care.