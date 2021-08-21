FORUM 2: Breed-specific laws don't work

Kansas City’s Animal Services spent 25 percent of its $1 million annual budget on enforcing a breed ban. In addition, the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City was forced to spend additional money on “pit bulls” in its shelter because it could only adopt those dogs to people not located in Wyandotte County, causing these dogs to spend more time in the shelter than other dogs.

When Wyandotte County repealed its ban in 2019, the cost savings provided the county’s animal services with a windfall it used to upgrade animal housing, hire additional staff, and microchip every unchipped shelter animal before rehoming it.

The bottom line is that breed-specific laws simply do not address the real issues of irresponsible dog ownership and community safety. The best approach remains the simplest: consider the deed, not the breed.

All dog owners—regardless of their dog’s appearance—need to be held accountable for the behavior of their pets. Comprehensive, breed-neutral dangerous dog laws provide animal control and law enforcement with clear, measurable guidelines and appropriate penalties for any owner who is irresponsible or owns a dangerous animal.

Breed-specific laws may seem like an easy fix, but actually cause further harm to the community. Comprehensive breed-neutral dangerous dog laws are more complex, but pay off exponentially when it comes to protecting responsible dog owners and communities.

Jennifer Clark is director of legislative outreach for the American Kennel Club. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.