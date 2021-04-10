FORUM 2: Conservatives are keeping their base afraid

Certainly, the use of digital vaccination certification apps raises legitimate concerns that need to be addressed. If the government isn’t certifying people’s vaccination status, who would do it and why should we trust them?

How would that status be confirmed? What about fraud? Would every business employ a different app that would have to be downloaded? Would our information be stored in some database?

What about people without smartphones or those who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons? Does it even make sense to invest in passes when the government says that in a few short months there will be enough vaccines for everyone who wants one?

I have my doubts that widespread use of vaccine certification passes would be practical in such a large and decentralized nation like the U.S., even if they hadn’t already become a political hot potato. But the prospect of it doesn’t scare me, either. Showing proof of vaccination status is nothing new in the U.S.

Parents have to provide documents about their kids’ vaccination status before they can be enrolled in school, and immigrants to the U.S. have to show proof they’ve received a long list of vaccines before they are granted a visa. Some jobs require proof of vaccination.