FORUM 2: Consumers can fight back

“WE HAVE been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.” In an age of great political partisanship, robocalls vex American consumers of all political persuasions.

What more can be done to fight back against this nuisance? The Federal Communications Commission and consumers alike can take steps to reduce robocalls.

Since the early 2010s, computerized phone calls have grown significantly in volume. Americans received a total of 45.9 billion robocalls last year, which are expected to increase to 51 billion by the end of this year. Although many robocalls are legal, a significant number of them are illegal because they intend to defraud and scam customers.

For example, as the Wall Street Journal reports, criminals used a law enforcement robocall scheme to scam an oncology nurse in her 60s. Believing that the FBI was calling her, she transferred nearly $340,000—her life’s savings—to a bank account that belonged to criminals.

As her experience suggests, criminals continue to use robocalls to defraud people.

Recognizing the challenges that robocalls pose, the FCC rightly made fighting illegal robocalls a priority, but it has failed to stem the rise in calls.

The FCC faces two main challenges: