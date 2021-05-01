FORUM 2: Decline of local newspapers creating news deserts

In 2011, the Federal Communications Commission published a report making recommendations on how the information needs of communities can be met in a changing media landscape. A decade later, a lot has changed.

While consolidation and news deserts have only grown worse, social media platforms are now dominating the advertising market, making the ad-driven business model for journalism unsustainable.

Further, while more than 80 percent of people get their news online, we continue to lack a model for robust, independent online news, particularly at the local level. Policymakers need to take a fresh look at identifying what the information needs of our communities are today in the current landscape and make recommendations for sustainable, robust journalism.

The FCC can also take steps under its purview to support local journalism, fulfilling its public interest mandate to ensure that our media ecosystem reflects our values of localism, competition and diversity. It can start by strengthening media ownership rules and promoting ownership diversity.

Instead of rubber-stamping every merger that comes knocking on its door, the agency should exercise the authority it has been given by Congress and stop the tidal wave of consolidation that has occurred over the past two decades.

The challenges to our current media landscape are multi-layered and require bold solutions. In order to revive journalism as a pillar of our democracy, we need a vibrant media ecosystem with diverse and independent voices, investigative reporting that holds power accountable, and robust reporting that can meet the information needs of our communities today.

Yosef Getachew is the media and democracy program director, and Jonathan Walter is the media and democracy program fellow at Common Cause, a nonpartisan advocacy organization based in Washington. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.