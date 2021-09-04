FORUM 2: Depends on how employers fare

The struggle for workers has led to employers increasing wages, providing signing bonuses and offering new and expanded benefits, such as college tuition reimbursement, and paid family and medical leave.

Moreover, employers are responding to workers’ desires for increased flexibility and remote-work options. This was already a trend prior to the pandemic, and fortunately, some of the technology that employers have adapted will make it easier to meet these desired changes going forward.

It is hoped that more workers will return to the labor market with the end of federal unemployment bonuses on Sept. 4 and a more normal school year for kids. But employers still face an uncertain future when it comes to the scores of federal labor laws that dictate how they can and must do business.

For example, under the PRO Act that is part of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, it would become extremely difficult for companies to hire contractors. That would make it especially hard for small businesses to compete as employers with four or fewer employees rely on seven contractors, on average, to run their businesses.