FORUM 2: Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy

Imposing a rule that legislators cannot take those interests into account—and the interests of the voters who elected them—when drawing political boundaries would destroy a fundamental element of our democratic system.

That’s why politics will always play a role in redistricting.

And why shouldn’t it? Politics is involved in who runs for office, who voters choose to represent them, and what those candidates do once they get into office. There really is no way to keep political considerations out of redistricting. Indeed, there are strong arguments against trying to do so.

One thing we know—partisan redistricting is a very inexact science because American voters are unpredictable, no matter what political consultants may tell you.

Additionally, we only redistrict every 10 years, and the makeup of districts can change very quickly because we are a highly mobile society. Thus, there are numerous examples of supposedly “safe” districts at all levels—local, state and federal—being drawn for one political party that have been won by the opposition party.