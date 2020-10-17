FORUM 2: GOP should stop blocking relief

BEFORE the pandemic, Rosaline Baptiste was working full time cleaning houses in New York. Her pay was less than a living wage, but she had a roof over her head and could send much-needed cash home to her children and elderly mother on the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica.

Now she has work only two days a month. She lives in a shelter and can no longer help her family financially.

In Texas, Denita Jones was keeping herself and her children safe from the virus, relying on unemployment while her workplace was closed. But when her workplace opened, the help expired—and the state’s eviction moratorium ended.

None of that changed when the state’s COVID-19 infection rates skyrocketed. Now, the anxiety of having to put her children’s health at risk to put food on the table and avoid eviction is taking its toll.

Even before the pandemic, nearly 140 million people in this country were poor or low-income. Now, they’re suffering even more acutely than before. I’ve spent the last several months interviewing some of these people as they struggle to make ends meet.

Nearly six months after reopening, the U.S. jobless rate remains stunningly high, and the latest jobs report was worse than expected.