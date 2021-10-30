FORUM 2: It didn't focus on real problem

Solving discrimination problems with banks won’t start with putting a gun to bankers’ heads and barking out orders about who to do business with. If, and only if, government intervention is necessary—start by doing it right.

Racial quotas attack the symptom, not the problem—which is why it’s necessary to create a culture of entrepreneurship in the Black community.

This can be done in poor urban centers, and in equally poor rural areas, by continuing to expand the scope and resources of the Small Business Administration.

Ensure they have the resources to offer government-backed loans to those who take financial literacy classes. And offer real guidance from beginning to end for anyone who wants to have a business or buy a house.

Unfortunately, the liberal class continues to come up with solutions that require some kind of black-gloved figure in sunglasses holding a cigarette in one hand and a gun in the other to accomplish anything in America.

The Biden administration has the power to embrace real solutions to the problem. But it’s likely it will do what liberals do best: “Do what I say, or I’ll kill your business.”

And then we start the cycle all over again.

Richard Holt is a member of the Project 21 Black leadership network. He wrote this commentary for InsideSources.com.