FORUM 2: It's the foster kids who suffer

Becoming a foster parent is not a snap decision or a quick process for anyone. Many parents have shared with me that becoming a foster parent is something that often takes months or years of thinking, planning and discussing before even making that first call or attending that first information meeting. Applying to foster means asking strangers to judge your suitability to parent.

If the court rules that foster care agencies have a constitutional right to turn away same-sex couples based on their religious beliefs, it would deter many qualified people from the LGBTQ community from attempting or completing the foster parent licensing process.

If people we are trying to support left one of our events and then contacted an agency in their neighborhood that turned them away because of their sexual orientation, that sting of rejection could be enough to keep them from making a second or third call.

I know of families that had such an experience and gave up. The children in foster care in Philadelphia and across the country cannot afford to lose out on these families.

LGBTQ families—like all families—have value and worth. We shouldn’t be turned away from any taxpayer-funded program because of who we are. When it comes to the foster care system, this doesn’t just hurt us, it hurts kids.

Stephanie Haynes is executive director of Philadelphia Family Pride, which was represented at the Supreme Court by the American Civil Liberties Union. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.