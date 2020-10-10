FORUM 2: Man-made policies are fueling wildfires

THE CATASTROPHIC wildfires that raged up and down the West Coast should force a radical reversal of 30 years of disastrous government policies.

Instead, the politicians and environmental pressure groups who gave us these policies are using climate change as a smokescreen to avoid blame, and to prevent the change of direction in management needed to restore health to our forests and thereby reduce fire risks.

We might be able to forgive those who, like Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, know nothing about what they are talking about when they blame the fires on climate change.

It is enough to point out that the big fires are occurring almost exclusively on public land—national forests, Bureau of Land Management forests and rangelands, and state forests—and not on privately owned forests.

But the Sierra Club, founded by John Muir in 1892 to protect Yosemite National Park and other wonders in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, should know better.

The Sierra Club has led the campaign to end active management of our public lands, and since 1996 has officially opposed commercial logging in all national forests.