FORUM 2: No: Biden should have the courage to rebuke climate alarmists

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization documents consistent increases in crop production, frequently setting records. Longer growing seasons, fewer frost events, more atmospheric carbon dioxide, and more abundant precipitation are an important driving force behind this newfound crop abundance.

More abundant food production, stimulated by a more ideal climate, is producing dramatic improvement in human health and welfare by reducing hunger, malnutrition and starvation.

Mortality statistics show far more people die each day during the cold winter months than during the warm summer months.

Here in the United States, approximately 800 more people die each day during the cold of winter than during the rest of the year.

Globally, scientists report 20 times more people die from cold than from heat. That amounts to 4 million excess human deaths each year that could be dramatically reduced if global temperatures continue to modestly warm.

For all the misleading propaganda about unprecedented global heat, global temperatures are presently unusually cool rather than unusually warm. Scientists have long known that temperatures have been significantly warmer than today throughout most of the time that human civilization has existed.